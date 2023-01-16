Hout Bay Beach reopened after temporary closure due to sewage pollution

An investigation by the city found blocked sewer reticulation pipes, and a bulk stormwater pipe which also had illegal sewer connections.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town has re-opened Hout Bay Beach after water quality testing indicated E.coli levels were within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by national guidelines.

The city said the temporary closure was a precautionary measure.

The blockages were caused by foreign objects such as carpets, tin, and animal carcasses.

The city attributed the sewage overflow to faulty sewer pumps due to ongoing load shedding.

Several Cape Town beaches have closed in recent weeks due to sewage spills and pollution.

