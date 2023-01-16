High Court to hear ATM's arguments on Parly's handling of Phala Phala report

The court has set down the 13th and 14th of February to hear the ATM’s case, where it argues the voting procedure used at the final parliamentary sitting of the year in December, which rejected the report, to have been irrational.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court in February will hear arguments from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in February challenging the National Assembly (NA)’s handling of the Section 89 panel report that considered impeachment allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The court has set down the 13th and 14th of February to hear the ATM’s case, where it argues the voting procedure used at the final parliamentary sitting of the year in December, which rejected the report, to have been irrational.

In a second matter, the ATM is also challenging the outcome of that vote in light of the panel’s recommendations that Ramphosa may have a case to answer for in connection with the robbery on his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.

The ATM originally tabled the motion that led to an investigation by an independent panel into misconduct allegations involving the theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s farm.

The party approached the high court on an urgent basis to review and set aside NA Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s decision not to grant a secret ballot when the Section 89 report was voted on in December.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula: “There was a clear intimidation, a threat to the lives of the Members of Parliament. That decision by the speaker was irrational and, therefore, the method of voting that was utilised was unlawful and must be set aside, meaning the voting must be redone, and it must be redone by means of a secret ballot.”

Five African National Congress Members of Parliament broke ranks and voted in favour of the report being adopted, along with the major opposition parties.

The high court has directed that the ATM’s second matter wherein it’s challenging the NA’s decision not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry, be consolidated with the first case and be heard simultaneously.

The matter will be heard by a full bench, just days after Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address.

In a separate matter, the Economic Freedom Fighters are also challenging the Section 89 panel report vote - and have approached the Constitutional Court directly.