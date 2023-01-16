Govt must expedite appointment of permanent Eskom CEO, says Cosatu

This comes as South Africans are dealt a blow by Stage 6 power cuts with no indication of when Eskom's electricity generation challenges will be fixed.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation, Cosatu, on Monday stressed that the government must expedite the appointment of a permanent Eskom CEO who will succeed Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter resigned in December 2022 and is set to leave the ailing power utility in March 2023.

Cosatu reiterated that it supports De Ruyter's resignation and wants the government to appoint a new permanent CEO by the end of March.

Cosatu national spokespersonSizwe Pamla said: "As Cosatu, we will reject, and we will not accept the appointment of an interim CEO for Eskom. We saw this happen in 2019 when the late Jabu Mabuza who was a board chairperson was also appointed as an acting CEO of Eskom. This is an arrangement that distorts the lines of accountability."

President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his working visit to World Economic Forum in Davos to attend to the country's electricity crisis.

Meanwhile, Eskom cancelled a media briefing on Monday due to further engagements with Ramaphosa on the state of affairs at the power utility.

South Africans hoped to get an update on the status of the power grid as the debilitating Stage 6 load shedding continued to be implemented indefinitely.