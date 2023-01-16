Govt makes available R10 billion for mineworkers who contracted chronic illness

The establishment of the fund followed years of litigation, sparked by class action dating back to 2003.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said that it has set aside at least R10 billion for a fund to assist former mineworkers infected with chronic diseases such as TB and silicosis.

It encouraged former mineworkers and their dependents to approach state offices to apply for compensation.

Government said that it would also be launching an outreach programme to spread awareness about the compensation in rural areas.

Money from the fund will be disbursed by the departments of health, labour, and mineral resources and energy.

Mining companies have contributed at least R5 billion to the fund.

Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo said that over half a million former mineworkers would benefit.

"The biggest number is in the Eastern Cape. We've got about 250, 000 [beneficiaries]. Another 200,000 is in Lesotho and another 150,000 is in Mozambique," he said.

Dhlomo said that family members who were infected with chronic diseases after their loved ones returned from the mines would also be compensated individually.