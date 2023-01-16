FIRE ALERT: Crews deployed to Boyes Drive

On social media, Table Mountain National Park alerted locals to the fire along Boyes Drive.

Capetonians, beware, there is currently a fire along Boyes Drive - the iconic scenic drive in the Muizenberg area.

The news was posted to the SANParks - Table Mountain National Park's various social media platforms.

Working on Fire, a Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment posted a video to their Twitter account showing one of the choppers taking off to assist in fighting the fire.

A WOF Huey Chopper take off from Newlands to #BoysDriveFire to assist @TableMountainNP with fighting the fire.#savinglives #ProtectingTheenvironment pic.twitter.com/11PlsRpdiS Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 16, 2023

