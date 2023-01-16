Go

FIRE ALERT: Crews deployed to Boyes Drive

On social media, Table Mountain National Park alerted locals to the fire along Boyes Drive.

Image Credit: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park on Facebook
16 January 2023 16:33

Capetonians, beware, there is currently a fire along Boyes Drive - the iconic scenic drive in the Muizenberg area.

The news was posted to the SANParks - Table Mountain National Park's various social media platforms.

Working on Fire, a Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment posted a video to their Twitter account showing one of the choppers taking off to assist in fighting the fire.

This article first appeared on KFM : FIRE ALERT: Crews deployed to Boyes Drive

