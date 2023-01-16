Eskom announces intermittent Stage 4 and Stage 5 load shedding

Eskom expects 14 generators to return to service this week.

JOHANNESBURG – Ailing power utility Eskom on Monday announced the implementation of Stage 4 load shedding from Tuesday.

Eskom said this would be followed by Stage 5 power cuts on Wednesday.

“Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 05:00 - 16:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 5 load shedding at 16:00 – 05:00 on Wednesday,” explained Eskom.

“Over the course of this week, 14 generators are expected to return to service, helping to ease the pressure on the power system. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 05:00 - 16:00 daily from Tuesday morning, with Stage 5 load shedding daily from 16:00 - 05:00.”