Eskom announces intermittent Stage 4 and Stage 5 load shedding
Eskom expects 14 generators to return to service this week.
JOHANNESBURG – Ailing power utility Eskom on Monday announced the implementation of Stage 4 load shedding from Tuesday.
Eskom said this would be followed by Stage 5 power cuts on Wednesday.
“Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 05:00 - 16:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 5 load shedding at 16:00 – 05:00 on Wednesday,” explained Eskom.
“Over the course of this week, 14 generators are expected to return to service, helping to ease the pressure on the power system. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 05:00 - 16:00 daily from Tuesday morning, with Stage 5 load shedding daily from 16:00 - 05:00.”
#POWERALERT1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 16, 2023
Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented at 05:00 - 16:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 5
loadshedding at 16:00 – 05:00 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/5xGUPaKQ7d