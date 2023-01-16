DUDUZILE MASUKU: Inside home education - an alternative to mainstream schooling

Learners from inland provinces including Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West started their academic year on 11 January 2023.

This time of the year means heavy congestion on the roads and schools buzzing with new and returning learners.

Unfortunately, some children never get placed in schools on time.

This sparked a thought in my mind.

There’s so much saturation with Gauteng’s online application process, as well as a shortage of teachers. Wouldn’t exploring homeschooling provide relief to the basic education system?

I think would be sensible for some parents to resort to homeschooling.

Some parents choose to homeschool to expose their children to some something different or extra not taught in the mainstream school system.

Moreover, with homeschooling, a parent can choose to educate their children themselves, or hire a private teacher.

I reached out to Menushka Subramany, a former mainstream educator who now works as a home educator in Johannesburg, in the hope of getting an insight into the advantages of homeschooling.

She unpacked the curriculum of home education and how to ensure that the pupils’ educational minimum requirements are met.

I was most interested to explore the Department of Education’s involvement in homeschooling, and I was in for an eye-opening experience.

Subramany highlighted that even though there is nothing wrong with mainstream education, she feels a disconnect from the Department of Education that compromises the quality of education

She said: “I am too strong of a person to turn a blind eye to issues that affect my kids.”

It came as a no shock to me, as I am a product of Mashemong Primary School, situated in Tembisa.

Subramany spoke from her own preferred terms of employment that are discussed and agreed with the parents, which are:

Kids be dropped off at her home before 9am - discipline works better when kids are learning away from the comfort of their homes;

A minimum of a one-year agreement contract is signed to secure her livelihood; and

The parents communicate the preferred curriculum or any additional subjects they wish their kids to learn.

These, of course, are just a start.

One thing I found interesting from our conversation was that unqualified educators and informal teachers can home-school up to 15 pupils.

So even parents can home-school up to 15 children as well, and unlike normal schools, all the educational responsibilities fall on the educator, as well as extra-mural activities.

I’ve always thought the biggest disadvantage of home education was depriving a child of socialisation and subjecting them to isolation.

But I guess I was wrong. It can work.