Cape Town's central line still running a limited service

The line has not been fully open since 2019, due to cable theft, vandalism and squatters on the tracks.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's central line is still running a limited service, but it may be restored by the end of February.



The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said services would continue to be limited until more trains were introduced on the line.

REPAIRS AND CHALLENGES

Prasa said it was still busy with central line repairs between Cape Town’s CBD and Langa.

As one of the city’s busiest lines, government’s Housing Development Agency has been tasked with relocating informal settlers on or near rail tracks at Langa.

Prasa said this was delaying efforts to get trains back on tracks, and the agency was unable to confirm progress.

But this was not the only one affected by challenges.

Along the northern line, although services were restored between Eerste River and Bellville, the line feeds into the Stellenbosch and Strand routes was also still being repaired.

At this stage, Prasa cannot indicate by when all train services in the Western Cape will be performing at full capacity.