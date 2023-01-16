Cape of Good Hope SPCA investigating how aardvark washed up on Milnerton beach

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA believes that the aardvark was dead before it landed up in the ocean.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said that it was investigating how a dead aardvark washed up on Sunset Beach near Milnerton.

Beachgoers came across the dead animal on Friday evening.

SPCA officials called in a wildlife vet to carry out an autopsy, and they found that the nocturnal mammal did not drown, but may have suffered from heart failure, presumably from being kept in a tight or confined space.

It's understood that the animal is seldom seen in the Western Cape.

The animal welfare group said that it would study camera footage and speak to eyewitnesses about getting to the bottom of this mysterious discovery.