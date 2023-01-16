Calm restored in Joburg CDB after police clashed with protestors

The Johannesburg CBD was a scene of clashes between foreigners and police on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Calm has returned to the Johannesburg CBD following a protest that was sparked by the death of a 28-year-old man during a search and seizure operation.

Scores of protestors took to the streets in anger blocking Nugget Street and Mooi Street with burning tyres.

The man is yet to be named and the police were investigating the cause of his death.

This comes after a group of foreign nationals took to the streets after a man collapsed during a search-and-seizure operation at a residential building.

The police managed to remove the barricades that were put up by the protestors.

The debris from the burning tyres was cleared from the road enabling traffic to move with ease during the Monday afternoon peak.