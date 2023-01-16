Boom in illicit cigarette trade forces British American Tobacco retrenchments

The cigarette manufacturer said in order to claw back some of its revenue, staff numbers needed to be reduced, as sale figures continued to tumble.

JOHANNESBURG - British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) confirmed it had entered into retrenchment negotiations which could impact about 200 jobs at the company.

BATSA, whose brands include Dunhill, Peter Stuyvesant, Rothmans and Pall Mall, said this was due to a further decline in cigarette sales since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the cigarette manufacturer said in order to claw back some of its revenue, staff numbers needed to be reduced as sale figures continued to tumble.

Since 2020, the company has retrenched more than 30% of its workforce.

ILLICIT CIGARETTE TRADE

BATSA said the drop in cigarette sales in the country was almost entirely due to the growth of the illicit cigarette trade.

Government banned cigarette sales for five months in 2020 in a bid to save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The decision, spearheaded by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, was not backed by any scientific evidence, and was later deemed unnecessary and unconstitutional by the courts.

Over the same period, BATSA general manager Johnny Moloto said the company lost around 40% of its cigarette sales as the illicit market boomed.

The manufacturer did not give details of how it would restructure its business, or which positions will be affected.

