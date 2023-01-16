Boksburg residents protest over power cuts

Relentless electricity outages sparked the protests in the Dawn Park and Klippoortjie communities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said its officers were monitoring the Boksburg area on Monday after residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks to protest power cuts.

Relentless electricity outages sparked the protests in the Dawn Park and Klippoortjie communities.

Frustrated residents blocked the R554 and Rondebuilt roads early on Monday morning.

"In Boksburg, corner Rondebult and R554, between Dawn Park and Klipoortjie, the road is closed due to a protest action taking place. Motorists are advised to use alternative roads to avoid any further delays," said EMPD spokesperson Deliwe Ndlovu.