Basic Education Dept warns that bullying could lead to suspension

Last year saw school bullying being linked to multiple cases of suicide of learners under the age of 16.

JOHANNESBURG - With the new school year under way, the Basic Education Department said that pupils and parents should be reminded that any form of bullying could result in suspension, even if it happened off the school premises.

There have been a few videos circulating showing violence between pupils.

The department has urged teachers and school governing bodies to implement the appropriate punishment.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga: "The biggest challenge happens when these learners are fighting outside the school premises, which is when ordinary members of society also need to play their part and put a stop to school violent tendencies amongst children of school-going age."

Mhlanga cautioned parents and pupils that bullying was a violation of the Constitution.

"Schools are expected to take action, call the parent into the school, discuss the matter with the parent or guardian and suspend the child or children where that is needed. School governing bodies are also expected to take a tough stance against violence of any type at school."