3 dead, 1 injured in another Gugulethu mass shooting

A day that was supposed to be a celebration ended tragically for a Gugulethu family in NY112 on Saturday night.

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.
16 January 2023 14:50

CAPE TOWN - Another mass shooting that rocked Gugulethu in Cape Town claimed the lives of three people.

One other person was left injured.

Police said it's too soon to speculate a possible motive at this stage adding that no arrests were made in connection with the shooting.

It's understood that a group of gunmen driving in a silver car stormed into one of the rooms and started shooting before fleeing the scene.

Mass shootings have been an issue in Cape Town townships in recent years.

About two years ago, five people were gunned down at a traditional ceremony in Gugulethu's NY79 section.

Meanwhile, police launched a manhunt for suspects after two people were gunned down in Manenberg last week Thursday.

Furthermore, Cape Town Anti-Gang Unit members arrested two suspects for murder in Delft.

The unit was deployed in the area over the weekend due to ongoing gang violence there.

