3 dead, 1 injured in another Gugulethu mass shooting

A day that was supposed to be a celebration ended tragically for a Gugulethu family in NY112 on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - Another mass shooting that rocked Gugulethu in Cape Town claimed the lives of three people.

One other person was left injured.

Police said it's too soon to speculate a possible motive at this stage adding that no arrests were made in connection with the shooting.

READ: 3 suspects will appear in court over 2021 Gugulethu mass shooting

A day that was supposed to be a celebration ended tragically for a Gugulethu family in NY112 on Saturday night.

It's understood that a group of gunmen driving in a silver car stormed into one of the rooms and started shooting before fleeing the scene.

READ: Gugulethu community shocked after 2 private security guards murdered

Mass shootings have been an issue in Cape Town townships in recent years.

About two years ago, five people were gunned down at a traditional ceremony in Gugulethu's NY79 section.

Meanwhile, police launched a manhunt for suspects after two people were gunned down in Manenberg last week Thursday.

Furthermore, Cape Town Anti-Gang Unit members arrested two suspects for murder in Delft.

The unit was deployed in the area over the weekend due to ongoing gang violence there.