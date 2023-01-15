WHO: Chinese report shows a decline in Covid-19 case numbers

China has been battling the resurgence of Covid-19 since the second half of last year with cases largely driven by known sub-variants of omicron.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation (WHO) says a report by Chinese authorities shows a decline in Covid-19 case numbers.

China has been battling the resurgence of Covid-19 since the second half of last year with cases largely driven by known sub-variants of omicron.

This has led to several countries imposing travel restrictions on those travelling from China.

The XBB.1.5 omicron sub-variant which is circulating in China has already been detected in South Africa, among other countries.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the WHO says the sub-variant has a higher clinical impact on older people and those with underlying conditions.

It says several other countries globally are currently experiencing the rapid spread of the variant and are seeing increased pressure on health services.

But it adds that China has started seeing a decline in hospitalisations the number of people receiving critical care and COVID-19-related deaths.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says they do not yet see a need to implement any restrictions domestically or on foreign travellers amid the global resurgence of COVID-19.