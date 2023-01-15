Tiger on the loose in Kliprivier, public urged to be cautious

Spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said emergency services are searching for it

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed that a tiger is on the loose in Kliprivier, South of Johannesburg.

It's understood the animal escaped from its cage in Walkers Fruit Farms on Saturday.

According to police, the tiger attacked a 39-year-old man and a dog in the area after escaping on the same day.

Spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said emergency services are searching for it.

"Members of the public are urged not to approach the animal for their own safety but to rather contact the Crimestop line on 0860010111