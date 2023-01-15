Three killed in light aircraft crash near Nasrec

“On arrival on scene, paramedics found the aircraft had suffered extensive damage, three occupants were found to have sustained fatal injuries," said Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people died in a light aircraft crash in the Nasrec area, on Sunday.

It is not yet clear how many people were on board.

Paramedics said a pilot and two passengers died on scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

"The South African Police Services are in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigations together with the civil aviation authorities," said van Reenen.

He added that traffic would not likely be disturbed as the scene of the incident was a distance away from the main road.