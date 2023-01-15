Planned attack, hit list and smear campaigns: UFH VC Buhlungu on Vesele's death

University of Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu said Vesele's death was a planned attack, adding that the assassin was very coordinated in his approach.

JOHANNESBURG - University of Fort Hare (UFH) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sakhela Buhlungu said the death of his close protector - Mboneni Vesele was a planned attack, adding that the assassin was very coordinated in his approach.

Professor Buhlungu was speaking at Vesele's funeral service held at the university's Bisho campus on Saturday.

Vesele was shot dead last week Friday outside the Vice-Chancellor's Alice residence in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that the assailants were targeting Professor Buhlungu.

It's understood the suspected attempted assassination is due to Buhlungu's efforts to root out corruption at the institution.

The VC claimed Vesele’s killing had been on the cards since the end of last year.

During his address, he alluded to a list of names circulating on social media as a form of a smear campaign, adding that everyone on that list had been shot at or their lives threatened in some way by unknown men.

Vesele was also on that hit list, he said.

Buhlungu said they are not only targeted with bullets but with smear campaigns as well, to discredit and damage their reputation.

“This death of Mr Vesele, it’s a two-pronged strategy. It’s got a cyber element, this side it’s bullets, this side they are hunting us down and killing us. They write all sorts of things.”

We dare not allow instances of corruption and lawlessness to rob the future generations an opportunity to study in this institution that largely caters for the dependents of the working class and the poor!

He called the loss of his close protector an immeasurable loss for him and his family.

Buhlungu said they shared a very strong relationship.

"It's a deep loss, loss of an employee, deep loss of a protector, deep loss of a colleague because that's what it was. Deep loss of a professional, a deep loss of a soldier and not just a soldier but a soldier in a perfect sense, a gentleman in the most perfect sense."

The VC called on the police to leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators who are responsible for the death of his close protector.