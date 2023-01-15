Niehaus says his new political organisation will not accept big donor funding

The Radical Economic Transformation Movement was launched earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Carl Niehaus says his new political organisation will not take funding from any big corporation to avoid being captured.

According to Niehaus, for now, the organisation will be registered as a non-profit pending a decision on whether or not it will contest in next year’s provincial and national government elections.

Niehaus, who was expelled from the African National Congress (ANC) in December, says they want members’ contributions to sustain the organisation so that it can remain independent.

"We do not want the Radical Economic Transformation Movement to be funded by any one or a few big companies – which in the South African context will inevitably turn out to be white monopoly capitalist companies," Niehaus said.