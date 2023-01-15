Lotto results: Saturday 14 January 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 14 January 2023 are:
Lotto: 08, 09, 14, 33, 34, 47 B: 26
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 08, 10, 33, 42, 44 B: 23
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 09, 13, 18, 32, 47 B: 02
