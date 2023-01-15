GP education dept hoping to place all pupils by Monday

Frustrations ran high as some parents were left in the dark about where their children would go to school as the 2023 academic year kicked off in inland provinces last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said it's working throughout the weekend to place pupils in schools by Monday.

The Education Department vowed to resolve the placement backlog within 10 days.

By late Friday, 571 Grade 1 and 8 learners were yet to be placed in a classroom.

However, department spokesperson, Steve Mabona said their systems have improved.

He said the department has managed to place 823 more children in schools.

"This simply means that since we started with the process of online admissions, we have successfully placed over 291,574 learners in different schools. Placement challenges within our identified high-pressure areas - that is where schools received a much higher number of applications than what they could accommodate are being attended to which will ensure that all learners are placed."