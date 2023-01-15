Eskom energy crisis due to ANC cadre deployment policy: DA

The DA said Eskom's failure is due to the governing party not appointing qualified people for certain jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said Eskom's energy crisis is a result of the African National Congress' (ANC's) cadre deployment policy.

This is in response to energy regulator, Nersa's decision to approve Eskom's application for an 18,65% electricity tariff increase.

The utility has also implemented Stage 6 load shedding, which is at least six hours of no electricity each day.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party member will be marching to the ANC's headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg later this month to demonstrate against rolling power cuts and electricity price hikes.

"Through its corrupt system of cadre deployment, the ANC centralised all power in Luthuli house. That is why the DA is taking our fight against load shedding directly to the source of this crisis - the ANC".

The ANC's cadre deployment policy was a hot topic last year, with some political parties calling for it to be dropped.

It started when the DA proposed a new law in parliament that would ensure jobs are distributed on merit and not just to members or allies of the governing party.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture also found the governing party's policy to be unconstitutional and recommended it be dropped.

Steenhuisen previously said the cadre deployment policy would lead to the destruction of many crucial state-owned enterprises, that many rely on for basic services.

