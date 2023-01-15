Cele vows to crack down on Vesele's killer & attempted hits on UFH staff

Speaking at Vesele's funeral on Saturday, Cele reiterated his call to probe Vesele’s death, as well as attempted hits on university staff, including the murder of Fort Hare University fleet manager Petrus Roets, who was fatally shot in March.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister, Bheki Cele said investigations into acts of criminality at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) have been escalated to the national police commissioner's office.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard Mboneni Vesele died last week in an attack believed to have been targeted at Buhlungu.

The minister said they will work closely with university staff and the intelligence community to crack the cases that will see the culprits go to jail.

"We are taking this matter very seriously, we can't co-govern with criminality."

@SAPoliceService has since established a multi-disciplinary team to investigate the killing of the bodygaurd and the murder of a fleet manager last year March.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said institutions of higher learning are meant for people to acquire knowledge and not die.

During the funeral service, Minister Nzimande urged the university to resist corruption and lawlessness meant to rob future generations of the opportunity to further their studies.

"Please ensure that the fight against corruption at Fort Hare is made exclusive so that just as our communities build community policing forums let our institutions build safety and security committees and incorporate that into the work of the SRC's shop stewards councils."

The Minister also reiterated the importance of fighting against corruption and ensuring safety at places of learning.

