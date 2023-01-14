Go

'Vesele laid down his life in defence of UFH's integrity,' says Nzimande

Vesele was killed during an assassination attempt on the life of the university's Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Sakhela Buhlungu last Friday.

Funeral programme of UFH VC's bodyguard - Mboneli Vesele, laid to rest on 14 January 2023. Picture: Twitter/@DrBladeNzimande
14 January 2023 14:35

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said Mboneli Vesele will forever be remembered as a man who laid down his life in defence of the integrity of the University of Fort Hare.

Vesele - who was Buhlungu's close protector, was killed when shots were fired at the VC's vehicle outside his residence at the Alice Campus in the Eastern Cape.

Speaking at the funeral service, which was held on Saturday at the university, Nzimande condemned Vesele’s murder and the threats on the life of the Buhlungu, calling it criminality.

The minister added that the fight against corruption at the institution required a collective effort.

“Please ensure that the fight against corruption at Fort Hare is made exclusive. Workers must be part of it, students must be part of it, staff must be part of it, everyone must be part of it.”

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Police Minister Bheki Cele were among the attendees at the funeral.

