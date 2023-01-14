'Vesele laid down his life in defence of UFH's integrity,' says Nzimande

Vesele was killed during an assassination attempt on the life of the university's Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Sakhela Buhlungu last Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said Mboneli Vesele will forever be remembered as a man who laid down his life in defence of the integrity of the University of Fort Hare.

Vesele - who was Buhlungu's close protector, was killed when shots were fired at the VC's vehicle outside his residence at the Alice Campus in the Eastern Cape.

Speaking at the funeral service, which was held on Saturday at the university, Nzimande condemned Vesele’s murder and the threats on the life of the Buhlungu, calling it criminality.

The minister added that the fight against corruption at the institution required a collective effort.

“Please ensure that the fight against corruption at Fort Hare is made exclusive. Workers must be part of it, students must be part of it, staff must be part of it, everyone must be part of it.”

Today we laid to rest Mr Mboneli Vesele, the Executive Protection Officer to the University of Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sakhele Buhlungu.

I once-more pass my heartfelt condolences to the Vesele Family, Friends and the University of Fort Hare on the murder of Mr Vesele. pic.twitter.com/oTl4OMUPoo ' Minister Blade Nzimande (@DrBladeNzimande) January 14, 2023

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Police Minister Bheki Cele were among the attendees at the funeral.