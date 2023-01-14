This weekend is last chance for parents to gear up for 2023 school year: WC Edu

Teachers and admin staff will report for duty on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said it was gearing up to welcome over a million learners back to their classrooms come Wednesday.

Parents were urged to use the time to ensure that their children are prepared.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said this weekend is the last chance for parents to gear up for the year ahead.

"It's the last opportunity to get outstanding school uniforms and stationery where required. It's also time to start preparing our children for next week - by reverting back to earlier bedtime schedules and daily reading activities," he said.

Maynier added that the procurement and delivery of essential items have been done well in advance to ensure that teaching and learning takes place from day one.

He said officials are ready to tackle any new requirements due to late applications or unexpected demand or needs in communities.

