Task team to be set up to monitor power cuts' impact amid food security concerns

The task team will comprise government, industry participants, and energy specialists, and "will continue to monitor the impact of load shedding on the sector and its ability to provide safe and nutritious food to South Africans," said the Agricultural Department.

JOHANNESBURG - A task team will be set up to monitor the impact of load shedding, and explore interventions to ease the burden of power cuts on the agriculture, food and beverages sectors.

This was the outcome of a meeting between Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza and industry leaders in Pretoria on Friday.

Workers and business owners highlighted the crippling impact Eskom’s rolling power cuts have had on the sector.

Department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said the task team will comprise government, industry participants, and energy specialists.

"The team will continue to monitor the impact of load shedding on the sector and its ability to provide safe and nutritious food to South Africans," he said.

He added that workers also highlighted the threat to food security in the event that the escalation of load shedding continues to take place at short notice.

According to Ngcobo, Didiza emphasised that the agricultural industries will continue to ensure the availability of food and fibre.

He said the possible development of alternative power sources was also analysed.

"The technical work of measuring the financial cost is underway and will help draft the sector's strategy. The task team will also explore short, medium and long-term interventions to ease the burden of load shedding within the farming, food fibre and value chains."