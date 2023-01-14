Salga concerned tariff hike will worsen municipal debt

Increased tariffs will result in accelerated levels of non-payment, electricity theft, illegal connections, as well as technical losses.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) said it expects a dramatic rise in municipal debt after Nersa approved Eskom's request for an increase in electricity prices.

The energy regulator on Thursday granted Eskom an 18.65% tariff increase for the 2023/2024 financial year effective from 1 April.

An additional increase of 12% will take effect next year.

Municipalities buy electricity in bulk and resell to residents and businesses at a marked-up price. But the increases come at a time when municipalities are already owed close to R300 billion from non-paying customers.



According to Salga's Jean de la Harpe, utility services have become increasingly unaffordable.

She said increased tariffs will result in accelerated levels of non-payment, electricity theft, illegal connections, and technical losses.

"Those who can afford to will continue to deflect from the grid, reducing electricity sales, how do revenues improve revenue collection in this context," she asked.

