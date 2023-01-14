SA forever indebted to struggle icons like Ginwala, says Chief Justice Zondo

Ginwala was the first speaker of the country's democratic parliament and passed away on Thursday, two weeks after suffering a stroke.

JOHANNESBURG: Chief Justice Raymond Zondo joined many voices in paying tribute to the late former speaker of Parliament, Frene Ginwala.

Zondo said the best way to honour Ginwala would be to protect the constitutional democracy that she and other struggle heroes fought hard for.

She was 90 years old.

Zondo said during Ginwala's term as speaker, Parliament repealed many apartheid-era laws that discriminated against the country's black majority, including passing the constitution which contained the bill of rights, provided for an independent judiciary and constituted South Africa as a democratic state.

Zondo added that the struggle icon made many contributions in different capacities to the country’s constitutional democracy.

He said the country would forever be indebted to Ginwala and other icons who relentlessly fought to attain freedom and democracy – as well as the leadership they provided as the country transitioned into a new dispensation.

The presidency said details of an official memorial event for Ginwala would be announced in due course.

