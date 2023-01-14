Powerball results: Friday, 13 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 13 January 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 12, 19, 25, 29, 41 PB: 02

PowerBall Plus: 07, 08, 33, 41, 43 PB: 05

For more details visit the National Lottery website.