Popular Cape Town outlet, Food Market, closes its doors

In a tweet, the market said its lease had not been renewed and the last day of trading would be next Sunday.

CAPE TOWN: The Food Market at Cape Town's V & A Waterfront announced on Saturday that it was closing down.

The popular market houses over 40 tenants who sell local products.

It had also been a platform for small businesses to launch trend-concept food stores and bars alike.

The food market had for many years been a popular spot for locals and tourists seeking an eating experience with a vibrant atmosphere and plenty of variety at affordable prices.