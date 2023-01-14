Popular Cape Town outlet, Food Market, closes its doors
In a tweet, the market said its lease had not been renewed and the last day of trading would be next Sunday.
CAPE TOWN: The Food Market at Cape Town's V & A Waterfront announced on Saturday that it was closing down.
The popular market houses over 40 tenants who sell local products.
It had also been a platform for small businesses to launch trend-concept food stores and bars alike.
In a tweet, the Market said its lease had not been renewed and the last day of trading would be next Sunday.
The food market had for many years been a popular spot for locals and tourists seeking an eating experience with a vibrant atmosphere and plenty of variety at affordable prices.
Sad news - our beloved market is closing. A big thank you to all our customers and vendors for their wonderful support over the years. We hope youll continue to support all your foodie faves in their new adventures beyond our walls. Our last day of trading is 22 Jan 2023. pic.twitter.com/RiOajQoX9WV&A Food Market (@VandAFoodMarket) January 14, 2023