Popular Cape Town outlet, Food Market, closes its doors
In a tweet, the market said its lease had not been renewed and the last day of trading would be next Sunday.
CAPE TOWN: The Food Market at Cape Town's V & A Waterfront announced on Saturday that it was closing down.
The popular market houses over 40 tenants who sell local products.
It had also been a platform for small businesses to launch trend-concept food stores and bars alike.
The food market had for many years been a popular spot for locals and tourists seeking an eating experience with a vibrant atmosphere and plenty of variety at affordable prices.