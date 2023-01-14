Pedestrians account for half of road deaths in GP since December

Gauteng traffic's Obed Sibasa said these fatalities were caused by pedestrians crossing busy highways, and motorists not respecting road regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Traffic Police said they were concerned about the number of pedestrians that have died on the province's roads since the first of December.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said out of the 244 road users that have died, half were pedestrians that were hit by vehicles.

He said these fatalities were caused by pedestrians crossing busy highways, and motorists not respecting road regulations.

“Four pedestrians have died in five days on the N1 and N12. The last recorded vehicle fatal crash was on Friday. There is a tendency by pedestrians to misjudge the speed of vehicles. No one can survive where vehicles travel at 120km/h, it is fatal,” Sibasa said.