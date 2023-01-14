Legal action launched against Musina-Makhado economic initiative

Civil society organisations said building industrial sites in the Makhado and Musina municipalities would have a negative impact on the environment.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations launched legal proceedings against the Limpopo provincial government's Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone initiative.

The Trade Industry Department said the initiative aimed to accelerate economic growth and create jobs in the far north of Limpopo, by establishing industrial sites on vacant land.

The organisations said they have approached the Polokwane High Court to review the authorisation of the initiative.

Organisations including Living Limpopo and All Rise have hit back at the project saying it's just a short-term plan to better the economy.

They claimed the development of the industrial sites in the coal-rich regions is projected to generate over 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions over its lifetime, which was more than 10% of South Africa's annual carbon budget under the Paris Agreement.

However, according to the provincial government the initiative would see the use of minerals to create jobs and oversee increased trade investments.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies' Louis Snyman said the initiative would infringe on residents' right to a harm-free environment.

“This will be argued in court, and I think the argument we've made are very clear. We do understand the need for development. Development is an incredible import, but not like this not with these negative impacts”, said Snyman.

The civil society organisations said the initiative would quickly deplete Musina and Makhado of its minerals.