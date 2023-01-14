Court generators are fine: Office of the Chief Justice amid load shedding

The power interruption was, according to the OCJ, a result of one of the generators overheating, a development it said has since been reported to the Department of Public Works.

JOHANNESBURG: The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) said that generators at the Johannesburg High Court were functional following an interruption to the power supply on Thursday.

As a result of the interruption, Gauteng Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland issued a directive on Friday that all matters before the affected court will be heard via video link going forward.

The power interruption was, according to the OCJ, a result of one of the generators overheating, a development it said has since been reported to the Department of Public Works.

Sutherland cited the effects of load shedding on the court building and “the failure of the Office of the Chief Justice and the Department of Public Works to provide the court with a reliable generator which could cover the periods of outages”.

While it acknowledged the power interruption, the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement that the court's two generators were back up and running by the same day - adding that there had been delays in replacing parts of one of the generators that failed in November.

The Office of the Chief Justice stressed that the generators are functional now while adding that they belong to the Department of Public Works and are reliant on the department to plan and schedule maintenance and to attend to repairs when necessary.