Ginwala remembered as an exemplary & steadfast towering figure of liberation

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations and political parties have lauded the late Dr Frene Ginwala for leading an exemplary life, with a steadfast belief in justice and equality.

A private funeral for the first speaker of South Africa’s democratic parliament was held on Saturday.

The struggle stalwart passed away at her home on Thursday night at the age of 90, two weeks after suffering a stroke.

Hailed as the ‘torchbearer’ of the post-apartheid parliament, Ginwala was a member of the ANC since the 1950s and was instrumental in the struggle against apartheid.

She returned to South Africa in 1990 after 31 years in exile after a ban on the ANC was lifted.

In 1994, she was elected speaker of the National Assembly – the first woman to hold the position, and did so for a decade.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said Dr Ginwala was not only a towering figure of the liberation movement but was also an outspoken constitutional expert, feminist, and journalist who loved her saris and her Indian heritage.

CEO of the Nelson Mandela foundation, Sello Hatang described Ginwala as a remarkable woman.

Speaking on behalf of Congress of the People (COPE), Dennis Bloem said Ginwala's passing was not only a great loss to the ANC but to the entire country.

"COPE will always remember comrade Frene as a true patriot who loved her country and its people," he said.

Democratic Alliance (DA) national spokesperson and chief whip Siviwe Gwarube called Ginwala a guiding light for all public servants.

"Her legacy demonstrates what a strong and independent parliament can do in bettering the lives of South Africans. May it be a guide to us all who have been elected to serve, about the importance and the role of parliament," Gwarube said.

Freedom Front (FF) leader, Pieter Groenwald said South Africa once again needs a speaker of the calibre of the late founding speaker.

"She had the gravitas to ensure that there was respect and discipline. She protected the decorum of the national assembly,"

The ANC said it will announce its plans to honour the late stalwart soon.