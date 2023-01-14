Don't fall victim to student accommodation scams, police warn

Parents and students are urged to properly verify accommodation offers before making payment.

JOHANNESBURG - As registration approaches for higher education institutions, Free State police have warned against student accommodation scams.

The University of the Witwatersrand has already commenced with online registration while registration opens on Monday at the University of Johannesburg.

Free State police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli said as students travel from all parts of the country looking for accommodation for the academic year ahead, some fall victim to scammers.

"Police are pleading with parents and guardians not to deposit any cash into anyone's bank account before they have seen the available accommodation. This is to avoid being scammed as cases of defrauded parents were registered in previous years," he added.