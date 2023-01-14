DA to march to Luthuli House in protest against electricity price hike

DA leader, John Steenhuisen said the country was being subjected to all of this due to the corruption and maladministration within the governing party.

JOHANNESBURG: The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would march to the African National Congress’ headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, to demonstrate against rolling power cuts and the latest electricity tariff increase.

The march is planned for the 25th of January.



Energy regulator, Nersa recently approved Eskom's application tariff increase by 18.65% for the 2023/2024 financial year.

This as the country contends with Stage 6 power cuts.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen said the country was being subjected to all of this due to the corruption and maladministration within the governing party.

“The DA’s protest will specifically target Luthuli House, because this is the scene of the crime that the ANC continues to perpetrate against the people of South Africa. There is only one organisation that is responsible for the misery and hardship that the electricity crisis is causing all South Africans. The guilty party is the African National Congress, and it is time to hold this criminal organisation accountable," he said.

RELATED: