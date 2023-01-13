With no end to power cuts in sight, small businesses in CT fear more job losses

On Wednesday, the state-owned power utility introduced stage 6 power cuts indefinitely, after at least 11 electricity generators at different power stations broke down.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town small businesses fear more job losses as Eskom escalates load shedding.

The owner of a print and copy shop in Parow explained that she’d been in the industry for the past 22 years and simply could not afford to close shop.

"We are totally messed up under these circumstances that we have to do things with," she said.

Along Voortrekker Road, an electronics shop owner said that they were doing everything possible to keep the doors open.

"I think it's the worst thing ever. It's messing up businesses," the shop owner said.

These small business owners are pinning their hopes on government to fix the power crisis.