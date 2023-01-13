WC schools fully stocked and ready to reopen - Education MEC

Teachers will be reporting for duty on Monday while learners are expected to return to the classroom on Wednesday for the start of the 2023 academic year at the country's coastal schools.

CAPE TOWN - There will be more than enough essential items at schools when they reopen next week Wednesday, the Western Cape Education Department has said.

Education MEC David Maynier said preparing for a school year required a lot of planning and cooperation from schools, suppliers and officials.

"Schools were provided with the opportunity to order top-up textbooks for the 2023 school year as early as May 2022," said Maynier.

"The orders were fully delivered to schools by the end of October. R39-million of stationery goods, R48 million of furniture requests, and R1.6-million were also delivered by December."