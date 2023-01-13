Tshwane graves not dug cause contractors not paid, says Safpa

Chairperson of the Safpa Tshwane region, Ratau Mphahlele said funeral parlours and families have been left stranded for about a week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Funeral Practitioners Association (Safpa) said graves were not being dug in the City of Tshwane because the municipality had not paid contractors.

Contractors who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity confirmed this.

However, the municipality has not responded to queries.

Mphahlele said the Zandfontein and Locust Gardens cemeteries were the worst affected as far as he can tell.

He said many families who are planning on burials this weekend have either had to postpone or make alternative arrangements.

“It has even went to a point where if you want to bury, the people at the graveyard ask you to do your own digging, and that is not part of the municipality rules. So what we are seeing is we are not allowed to bury there because the grave diggers are not there to do the job," said Mphahlele.