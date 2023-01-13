Transnet revealed as biggest culprit of SOEs owing municipalities

This has been revealed through a reply to a parliamentary question posed by the DA to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

CAPE TOWN - As Eskom continued to go after municipalities who collectively owed it billions of rand in unpaid electricity, its emerged that state-owned entities in turn, owe municipalities millions in unpaid bills.

By far the biggest culprit was Transnet, owing municipalities R281 million.

This was revealed through a reply to a parliamentary question posed by the DA to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

While his department said it did not owe any municipalities money, the same could not be said for the state-owned companies under its management.

Rail and freight company Transnet said money owing to municipalities for more than three months was due to disputes.

By August last year, its bills to a host of municipalities for water, electricity, rates and taxes, stood at R281 million.

The struggling state arms manufacturer, Denel, owed the City of Tshwane and the City of Ekurhuleni, a combined amount of almost R34 million.

At least R18 million was for electricity alone.

The cash-strapped company said it made monthly payments based on payment arrangements with municipalities.

The national airline was also indebted to a number of metros including Cape Town, Ekurhuleni, Buffalo City, Ethekwini, Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay, owing them a total of R15 million.

R13 million of this amount was owing to the City of Ekurhuleni alone, where the airline’s headquarters were based.

State diamond company Alexkor owed the Richtersveld municipality in the Northern Cape, more than half a million rand.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it did not owe any municipalities any money, and settled its accounts within 30 days.

However, it said it is in dispute on rates accounts for some of its properties.