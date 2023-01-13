Tourists caught in gunfire attack as suspected poachers target elephants in KZN

Local elephant and rhino monitor Suzette Boschoff was among a group of people on a boat that came under fire on Lake Jozini and Pongolapoort Dam on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Local elephant and rhino monitor, Suzette Boshoff said the killing of elephants and the attack on tourists in northern KwaZulu-Natal was an indication of a total disregard for the law.

It's understood about 20 gunmen opened fire, killing several elephants.

Boshoff told Cape Talk's Mike Wills on Wednesday that four shots were fired at their boat and they had to take cover.

She said they can't rule out retaliation as a reason for the attack, following an incident last year where a man was killed by an elephant.

However, the local expert said anyone could've carried out the attack.

"We also have bad elements there that will actually use this to their advantage. We've got syndicates from Mozambique coming in there for ivory and meat. We even have people as far from Gauteng coming in there for specifically ivory. So, it's three to four different criminal elements in that specific area."