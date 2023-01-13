'This thing makes me mad': South Africans react to Eskom tariff hike

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday gave the go-head for the power utility to implement an electricity tariff increase of 18.65% from April.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the power utility to implement an electricity tariff increase of 18.65% from April.

The announcement comes as the country is experiencing stage 6 rolling power cuts.

Some Cape Town residents said that government and Eskom were out of touch with the struggle South Africans faced daily.

"Businesses not being able to function, businesses retrenching people, so where do we expect these people to get the money for the increase in tariffs? It's horrible man, even talking about this thing makes me mad because by the time I get to my place, the lights will probably be out," one resident said.

"I feel that we live in shambles," a woman said.

"The president needs to work very hard to help us. It's going to be bad," a man commented.

Residents have lost all hope that the country’s power crisis will be fixed soon.

"In the morning when I have go to work, I can't go wash. No power and no warm water so it's very bad," one man commented on his morning routine.

"It's messed up our takings at the end of the month, it's chased a lot of clients away," a woman explained.

"The worst thing that ever happened in South Africa is Eskom," another man said.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claim that Nersa has failed in its mandate.

But the energy regulator insists that it was an "extremely difficult decision" taken to balance the needs of Eskom and its consumers.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys has joined the chorus of political parties, lambasting the 1 April price hike.

Eskom hopes to generate R350 billion from the increase.

"The national energy regulator has failed in its mandate to uphold the energy prices. Further, the national energy regulator over the past 10 years has already allowed a 753% increase in electricity costs. So there is nothing fair about the increase to power costs, given the material conditions in our country."