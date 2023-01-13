Teachers encouraged to look out for signs of measles among pupils

Measles has been declared an outbreak in five provinces by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

JOHANNESBURG - With inland schools having re-opened, teachers should look out for learners who are showing symptoms of measles, health organisations said.

The NICD describes measles as a highly contagious disease that is prevalent among children.

Toby Fricker, communications chief at the United Nations Children's Fund SA, said that common symptoms of measles are fever, rash, a cough, red eyes and a runny nose.

He said that measles was a highly contagious disease and the risk of infection was high within large groups of people.

"If there are any symptoms, they should refer those children to a health facility and at the same time promote good hygiene and that means handwashing regularly to stop any spread that could happen across any surfaces," said Fricker.

He said that children who contracted measles faced the prospect of missing out on school for a long period.

Meanwhile, Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that while immunisation was encouraged, schools could not turn away children who had no proof of vaccination.