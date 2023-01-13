Tax practitioner fined R1 million after defrauding SARS

The National Prosecuting Authority says Moegamat Shafiek khan has been ordered to pay the fine by 1 June.

CAPE TOWN - Tax practitioner Moegamat Shafiek Khan was fined R1 million by the Belville Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was found guilty on five counts of fraud over undeclared incometo South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Khan was ordered to pay the fine by 1 June.

Khan was also sentenced to five years imprisonment - suspended for five years on condition that would not convicted of fraud within that period.

The the 53-year-old man was said to have been underpaying tax between 2004 and 2008, and was arrested in september last year.

Based on his bank records, the court found that he was living a luxurious lifestyle despite declaring less earnings.

Khan owes SARS nine million rand in penalties and interest.