Ramaphosa argues ANC step-aside rule will apply to him if interdict bid fails

The president’s urgent application for an interdict against his predecessor Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case against him was heard before a full bench of the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for President Cyril Ramaphosa have argued that if his bid for an urgent interdict fails, he will be subjected to the African National Congress (ANC)'s step-aside rule.

The president’s urgent application for an interdict against his predecessor Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case against him was heard before a full bench of the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Ramaphosa disputed the lawfulness of Zuma's private prosecution as an alleged accessory after the fact for failing to act against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Zuma has charged Downer and Maughan for allegedly leaking his confidential medical records in the arms deal case.

Zuma's counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, told the court on Thursday that Rampahosa could not argue urgency because the president did not approach the courts immediately when he was served with summons.

After Zuma served him with the notice of private prosecution, Ramaphosa urged him to withdraw the summons, only for him to issue another summons instead.

Ramaphosa’s counsel, Advocate Ngwako Maenetje, told the court that it was all politics at play.

"Those of his detractors in the organisation [ANC], including for present purposes in this context, the first respondent, will say 'now you are criminally before a court, now you must step aside,'" Maenetje argued.

Judgment was reserved and will be delivered on Monday.