Ramaphosa ‘applying his mind’ as Cabinet reshuffle rumours swirl

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be in no rush to reshuffle his cabinet, despite expectations that it will be his next immediate move after the African National Congress (ANC) national conference.

His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, however said on Thursday Ramaphosa was still “applying his mind”.

The dust has settled after the party’s 55th national conference, which saw him re-elected as ANC president.

Ministers like Pravin Gordhan, Naledi Pandor, Thulas Nxesi and Nathi Mthethwa, and speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, all failed to make it to the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

Deputy president David Mabuza declined a nomination to retain his job.

While there is no requirement for ministers to also serve in the ANC’s NEC, many are expecting Ramaphosa to axe those who were not re-elected from his Cabinet too. But he heads for Davos in Switzerland next week for the annual World Economic Forum summit, and is unlikely to rock the boat before then.

“The president is mindful of the kind of urgency that has been expressed, but nonetheless he is applying his mind as he should, and he will exercise that prerogative being guided by the best interest of the country,” Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa has only reshuffled his Cabinet once in his five-year presidential term, back in August 2021.

