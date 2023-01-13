[PICS] South Africa mourns 'formidable patriot' Frene Ginwala

The founding speaker of South Africa’s first democratic parliament, Dr. Frene Ginwala, died on Thursday night at the age of 90.

JOHANNESBURG: Founding speaker of South Africa's first democratic parliament, Dr. Frene Ginwala, died on Thursday night after suffering a stroke.

In his tribute, President Cyril Ramaphosa said her dedication to justice and democracy around the world remained an impassioned objective to her dying day.

Former South African parliament speaker Frene Ginwala during the memorial service in honour of anti-apartheid stalwart Ahmed Kathrada on March 28, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gulshan Khan / AFP

Ginwala was born on 25 April 1932 in Johannesburg, and her pursuit for social justice and equality began at an early age. While at school, she was prevented from attending racially exclusive schools.

She later left the country to pursue a Bachelor of Laws at the University of London, and later completed her Doctorate in Philosophy at the University of Oxford before returning to South Africa in the 1950s.

She returned to continue with the liberation struggle and participated in the activities of the Congress Movement.

Former South African president Nelson Mandela shares a light moment with Ginwala at the end of the opening session of the ruling African National Congress's 51st conference on 16 December 2002. Picture: Anna Zieminski / AFP

Frene Ginwala walks with Naledi Pandor at the official opening of parliament in Cape Town 06 February 2004. Picture: Anna Zieminski / AFP

Former president Thabo Mbeki, accompanied by Frene Ginwala, arrive for the official opening of parliament in Cape Town 06 February 2004. Picture: Anna Zieminski / AFP

Ginwala was instrumental in arranging safe passage for Oliver Tambo and other key freedom fighters who escaped to establish the liberation struggle while in exile.

Ginwala set up and developed the Tanzanian communications system under the tutelage of then-President Julius Nyerere, at a time when most ANC top leaders were exiled in neighbouring Lusaka during apartheid.

She served as the first speaker of the National Assembly between 1994 and 2004, during which time a firm foundation was laid for democratic legislation.

South African auditor-general Shauket Faukie, flanked by Ginwala, presents 15 November 2001 the joint investigative report into the controversial multi-billion arms deal to members of parliament in Cape Town. Picture: Anna Zieminski / AFP

Mandela leaves Parliament accompanied by Patrick Lekota and Frene Ginwala in Cape Town 26 March 1999, after he made his final address at a joint sitting of both houses. Picture: Anna Zieminski / AFP

"Doctor Ginwala was influential and instrumental in shaping the advancement of democracy and the intrenchment of democratic political processes and fundamental socioeconomic rights in the Southern African Development Community," said spokesperson for the presidency, Vincent Magwenya.

"SA has lost another giant, among a special generation of leaders to whom we owe our freedom. To whom we owe our commitment to keep building the South Africa to which they devoted their all", he said.