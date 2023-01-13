Payment dispute between grave diggers, municipality adds to GP mother's grief

Gugu Chiloane says her late son, Karabo will be the only member of her family not buried at Zandfontein cemetery.

JOHANNESBURG - A Tshwane mother said on Friday that she had been forced to bury her son at a different cemetery from where her family was buried due to a dispute between the City of Tshwane and gravediggers.

Gugu Chiloane said her late son, Karabo would be the only member of her family not buried at Zandfontein cemetery.

Contractors downed tools following a payment dispute with the municipality.

Chiloane said she was supposed to be spending the time grieving her son, Karabo who died at the age of 28 but instead, she had been stressing about where he was going to be buried.

“My issue is that I had to bury my son and the nearest cemetery is Zandfontein and that is where I was supposed to bury my son but now I cannot use Zandfontein because of the strike”, she said.

She said she could not afford to postpone the funeral and was forced to bury Karabo at the Rooiwal cemetery instead.

“My mum is buried there, I wanted my son to also be buried there. The whole family will be buried at the Zandfontein it is only my son that will be buried at Rooiwal”, she said.

In a written response to Eyewitness News the City of Tshwane said it is working on resolving the dispute.