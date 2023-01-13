'Nostalgic and celebratory': New local show to honour Maskandi music

'Yash’ingoma' will feature in-depth interviews and performances from well-known as well as up-and-coming Maskandi names.

CAPE TOWN – Lovers of Maskandi music are in for a treat when a new show, 'Yash’ingoma' premiers on Sunday.

"The 10-episode show is as nostalgic and celebratory as it is cutting-edge and modern," said Mzansi Magic Music, in a statement.

Kusazoba mnandi ekhaya! 🙌🏽



Set reminders for this Sunday at 17:00 for #MzansiMagicMusic's new show #Yashingoma. ' Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) January 12, 2023

The show will feature in-depth interviews and performances from well-known as well as up-and-coming Maskandi names.

"This is not your standard music show – it also passes the baton to those in the running to be Maskandi’s next big names,” Mzansi Magic Music said.

Hosting the show will be musician and TV presenter Ntombi Ngcobo Mzolo, who is also the daughter of maskandi great Bheki 'Ihhasi Elimhlophe' Ngcobo.

She will be joined by radio presenter and maskandi maven, Ukhozi FM’s Khathide 'Tshatha' Ngobe.